Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season This Saturday

Almost a year and a half after the LSO canceled live performances, the orchestra is welcoming patrons back for their 2021-2022 season.

“I have purposely named our first concert on September 18 The LSO Returns! because we can’t wait to start making music again,” said Anna Binneweg, the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. “We are anxious to give our high-quality classical and light classical music to the community again.”

In addition to the Tchaikovsky symphony, the concert on September 18 will feature dancers from Ballet Theatre of Maryland in Arturo Marquez’ “La Conga del Fuego” as the musicians honor Hispanic Heritage month.

The other exciting programs during the season will also be at Maryland Hall.

The annual Family Friendly Halloween Spooktacular on October 17 will feature the wonderful music of Disney, “Phantom of the Opera” and John Williams’ epic and timeless score from Star Wars.

The January concert, A Salute to Our Veterans , will feature the Archbishop Spalding High School Chorus in a variety of patriotic music from local and national composers while spending the evening honoring our active and retired military members. The orchestra thanks them for their service.

In March, the LSO will join forces with CAAPA (Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts) for a concert that will embrace the theme of All Together Now . This concert will feature music by Black composers along with a focus on anti-racism and creating stronger unity in our community. The first half of the program will feature the very talented winners of the LSO’s annual state-wide Young Artists Competition that is open to all students in the great state of Maryland.

And lastly, the finale! The LSO supports a sustainable, environmentally friendly, thriving community, and the last concert will be an annual gala to highlight Annapolis Green featuring music to reflect the spirit of nature and our local community. This will be a concert that will lift your spirit and keep you thriving through the rest of the year.

Anna Binneweg is the Music Director/Conductor of the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra where she also serves as Associate Professor of Music in addition to being the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. She holds a Doctor of Music degree in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University. She made her European conducting debut in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2012.

The LSO, our community orchestra involved in community affairs, is central Maryland’s premier community orchestra made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs and students. They play for the love of making high-quality classical and light classical music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

