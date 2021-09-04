THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Scout & Molly’s Boutique

| September 04, 2021, 12:00 PM

Scout & Molly’s Boutique is not the place for me to shop personally, but for ladies (and gents with ladies in their lives) this podcast is for you.

We hopped into Scout & Molly’s at the Annapolis Town Center a bit before they opened to talk to Jane Abraham who co-owns the boutique with her daughter. We covered a lot of ground from opening a new store in a pandemic to buying fashion, her use of local artists and designers in some of the truly unique items in the store.  And, I did leave with a bag containing a gift that was a huge hit!  Next time you are at the Annapolis Town Center, stop in and say hello to Jane. But now…

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

