Local Business Spotlight: Park Fitness
Getting in shape is always a struggle. I’ve been there, done that, got the t-shirt. But Park Fitness in Severna Park is different.
We spoke with Joe and Danny about why many of my friends are not just fans, but evangelists for the gym tucked away in the corner of the Park Plaza shopping center. It’s one part professionalism, another part friendliness, mixed in with no judgment and a large pinch of peer pressure!
Have a listen, and you’ll understand!
LINKS:
- Park Fitness (Website)
- Park Fitness (Facebook)
- Park Fitness (Instagram)
Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB