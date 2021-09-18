THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: 1 North Wealth Services

| September 18, 2021, 12:00 PM

There are many financial planners out there in the world today, but it is important to select the right one for you. This week, we sit down with Margo Cook, who is a partner at 1 North Wealth Services in Annapolis.

The firm is an active management firm, which as the name suggests, actively manages investments and does not passively just place them in a fund to check on every few months. Margo grew up in Annapolis and knows the area and its residents very well. While she handles most aspects of financial planning, she tends to specialize in the unique financial needs of women who are undergoing a change in their lifestyle–divorce, widowed, etc. And also social investing where a client will invest in companies that align with their particular social interests.

Have a listen!

