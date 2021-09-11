Local Breweries to Partner with Library to Celebrate 100 Years

Anne Arundel County Public Library officials have announced an exciting partnership with four local breweries. Hysteria Taphouse, Pherm Brewing Co., Crooked Crab Brewing Co. and Forward Brewing have joined forces to celebrate the library’s 100th anniversary.

Each brewery has created an exclusive blonde ale to commemorate the library’s centennial anniversary. A portion of the proceeds from the release events, listed below, will be donated to the library to support program and technology enhancements at all 16 branches.

Come enjoy a refreshing beverage at a local business and help support the libraries that you love with these “Cheers to 100 Years” celebrations.

These special brews will be released next week, September 15-18. Library staff will be on-site for each event between the hours of 4 pm and 7 pm with limited edition “I Love My Library!” pint glasses available with a donation to the library foundation. Cheers!

Forward Brewing, Annapolis

Seeds Sown – Blonde Ale with Apple and Spices Wednesday, September 15

Open 4 pm – 9 pm

Crooked Crab Brewing, Odenton

One for the Books – Fruited Blonde Ale

Thursday, September 16

Open 2 pm – 10 pm

Pherm Brewing, Crofton

Read the Book – Hoppy Blonde Ale Friday, September 17

Open Noon – 10 pm

Hysteria Taphouse, Pasadena

I Don’t Remember the Title, but the Cover was Blonde – Gin Infused Blonde Ale Saturday, September 18

Open Noon – 11 pm

For more information visit us at aacpl.net/foundation/cheers.

