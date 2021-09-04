LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Marshall University | September 4, 2021 | 3:30 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy and Marshall meet on the gridiron for the first time when they square off on CBS Sports Network on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game is presented by Navy Mutual.

Former Naval Academy Athletic Director and Marshall football coach Jack Lengyel will be honored at Saturday’s game. Lengyel will be part of the coin toss and will also be recognized at the first media timeout. Lengyel took over the Marshall football program 50 years ago this year after the tragic Southern Airlines crash on Nov. 14, 1970, that killed all 75 people on board following Marshall’s football game at East Carolina. It has been recognized as the worst sports-related air tragedy in U.S. history. Lengyel served as Navy’s first civilian athletic director from 1988-2001.

Navy is 7-6 in season openers under 14th-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo, including a 5-1 mark when opening the season at home.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will carry Saturday’s game with Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross, and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call. The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV Radio 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air from 1:30-2:30 pm with Wylie Baker and Bill Lusby serving as the hosts. Scott Wykoff will host the Navy Insider on WBAL Radio 1090 AM at 2:00 pm. The Navy Football Pregame Show with Medhurst, Miller, Wykoff and special commentary from John Feinstein will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst and Miller on the call. Following the contest, Medhurst, Miller, and Wykoff will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show. Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and Facebook.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports