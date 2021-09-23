THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Ledo and Soul Team Up for Our Schools

| September 23, 2021, 01:05 PM

Many years ago, Jared Littmann, realized that to be a true neighborhood store, that he needed to give back. And Cash For Schools was born.  The concept was simple.  When a customer makes a purchase, they can donate a small amount to a designated school and K&B True Value Hardware would match it up to $5000.

Since its inception in 2009,  K&B True Value Hardware, its customers, and its partners have donated more than $65,000 to our local schools.

And this year, Soul, a wonderful Forest Drive restaurant, and Ledo Pizza, an equally wonderful pizza place, have partnered with K&B True Value and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits with a goal to raise $30,000!

How do you participate?  Just stop in at K&B TrueValue Hardware between now and the end of October and shop.  When you check out, make a small donation to the area school of your choice and it will be matched! Simple! And this year, if you’d just like to donate without shopping–you can do that online as well!

