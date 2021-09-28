Jarrod Ramos to Spend the Rest of His Life in Prison for Killing of 5 Capital-Gazette Employees

In a sentencing hearing this morning in Anne Arundel Couty Circuit Court, Judge Michael Wachs sentenced convicted killer Jarrod Ramos to 6 life sentences for the June 28, 2018 killing of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

Ramos had admitted to the killings but claimed he was not criminally responsible (insanity defense) and in late June of this year, an Anne Arundel County jury took less than two hours to decide that he was indeed criminally responsible.

Prosecutors had been seeking five life sentences, one for each death. In the end, Judge Wachs sentenced him to life for each murder and a sixth life sentence for the attempted murder of photojournalist Paul Gillespie who was fired upon as he fled the newsroom. The sentences are to run consecutively.

This story may be updated.

