Impatient Tesla Driver Purposely Strikes Crossing Guard
On September 9, 2021, at approximately 8:45 am., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an assault of a Crossing Guard at Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen in Glen Burnie.
A Crossing Guard with the Anne Arundel County Police was working her school crossing assignment, wearing the Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard uniform and a fluorescent yellow vest with a blinking red light when she stopped traffic on Tam O Shanter Glen to allow three elementary students to cross the street.
An impatient driver then drove his vehicle toward the crossing guard, intentionally striking her leg, causing a minor injury. The driver then fled in a blue Tesla.
An officer was nearby and was able to note the license plate number of the vehicle. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect, a 32-year old man from Glen Burnie, who was charged with second-degree assault and numerous traffic violations.
