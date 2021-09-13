How to Track Down an Email Address Online

Most people, at one time or another, have found themselves needing to track down an email address, and not knowing exactly how. Whether you’re looking to get back in touch with old friends, or need to contact someone for professional reasons, finding an email address when all you have is a name is not always an easy task. Thankfully, there are actually a number of strategies you can use to get the information you’re looking for. The following are a few of the foolproof ways you can get an email address when all you’ve got to go on is a name.

SignalHire Offers a Range of Different Tools

SignalHire is a great tool for searching for emails. Not only does it look for email addresses for you, it also goes through all major social media platforms looking for profiles. You can add it as a browser extension, meaning that all it takes is a few clicks and your searches are underway. They can easily handle bulk searches, and also verify emails to ensure the information you get is correct. Searches are fast and effective, and the tool is available at very reasonable rates. The great thing about SignalHire is that it goes beyond simply accessing emails for you. It is, in their own words, a ‘talent acquisition pool’ – a way of connecting with professionals to put together an effective network. SignalHire profiles give you an in-depth look at an individual’s career, skills, and general background. As a result, SignalHire is the ideal tool for a recruiter, or for someone looking to improve their network and get in touch with reliable talent. It has a solid track record in terms of leading you straight to the best people out there. Of all the tools we’ve looked at for this article, SignalHire is at the top of the list for a reason.

LeadFuze Is an Ideal Professional Tool

LeadFuze is fantastic for anyone looking for a way to track down a professional contact. It’s been designed to let you search for email addresses in a number of different ways. First off, obviously, it lets you search by name, which is what you’d expect from an online address search tool. But it also lets you search by company and domain as well, making it ideal for finding the address of someone working for a particular company. On top of that, it provides you with a number of other search criteria like company criteria or people criteria. Filters help to narrow your search down. For full usability, you’ll be paying 132 dollars a month, but they do provide a free trial with 25 searches, letting you make use of it even if you don’t plan on paying for the full plan.

SellHack – Easily Affordable Searcher

SellHack doesn’t provide a great deal more than the basics, but it’s the perfect tool for someone looking for an economical solution. For only three dollars a month, you can get 100 searches, probably all you need to track down an email now and again. It doesn’t offer the same filters and features as more expensive options. It also simply works by checking through all publicly available information, looking for an email address that fits the name you put in. However, if you’re not looking for an advanced tool, SellHack is a pretty good choice.

Hunter.io – Ideal for Bulk Searches

If you need to get a lot of emails in one go, Hunter.io is the perfect tool. You put in a domain name, and it will provide you with all email addresses associated with that domain. If you plan on getting through to as many people as possible in a business, Hunter is a great option. By providing you with a complete list of addresses associated with a single domain, it lets you take your pick of a wide selection. It’s also affordable, with plans starting from 49 dollars per month. At the same time, you can still enjoy 25 free searches per month without signing up, making it a very accessible search choice.

Clearbit and Browser Integration

Unlike the other options we’ve looked at, Clearbit is an email address finder that actually integrates into your browser. Once installed, you can access Clearbit from your Outlook or Gmail account, making it ideal for anyone looking for a quick and effective solution to tracking down emails. To use it, all you need to do is enter the name you’re looking for, plus the name of the company the person is involved with. Clearbit promises 97% accuracy, letting you email the person directly as soon as it tracks down the address. It offers maximum convenience, and also offers a range of different payment plans which are made available once you request a demo.

Voila Norbert Offers Accuracy Ratings

Voila Norbert functions in much the same way as the other tools that we’ve looked at. You simply type in a name, domain, and company, and it tracks down all likely email addresses. One thing that makes it stand out from the other options we’ve looked at is the fact that it provides an accuracy rating for each of the email addresses, letting you judge which one is most suitable. You can get started with 50 free searches, and then invest in a full plan if you’re happy with the service.

Email Permutator Available Free

Email Permutator is an interesting option for finding email addresses. Basically, you input a domain name and the name of the person you’re looking for, and the program find all likely permutations and combinations that could create a viable email address. You then hover over the options to find out which ones are working. It’s not as effective as some of the other options we’ve looked at, and probably not an option for anyone who needs to regularly track down professional contacts. But at the same time, it’s fine if you only need to conduct the occasional search.

Export from LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the most popular professional networking site, and it’s completely free. If you’ve got contacts on LinkedIn and you need their emails, there is actually a way to export from the site. All you need to do is go to their advanced settings, and select the option for Get a Copy of Your Data. From here, you can request an archive of your connections, which will effectively export the entire set of contacts to your Gmail. While it’s only of use if you already have the potential contact on LinkedIn, it’s still a pretty good option.

Valid Addresses from Findemails.com

Findemails.com is an online search tool you can use to try and get the email addresses you’re looking for. It isn’t free, but it is available at very competitive rates. One of the major benefits of the site is the fact that it validates emails by making server checks. This means that you’re 100% guaranteed that any emails you get from here will work properly. While they may not offer some of the more advanced features of other tools, reliability is a massive factor in what makes them worth using. Definitely a good option for many users.

