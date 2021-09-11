How to Pick a Stock: Basic Best Practices for New Investors

New investors are wondering how to buy shares in companies to stay in the black. There are two safest ways to buy stocks today. Thus, you can buy 505 stocks from the S&P 500 or buy ETF stocks on the S&P 500 index.

What Is ETF?

ETF is an Exchange Traded Fund. Within the ETF, the manager collects shares of various companies and makes a fund on their basis. Anyone can purchase shares of this fund and become the owner of all the targeted shares.

And here is where a logical question arises. Why invest in an unknown fund if you can just buy the shares that you are familiar with? In fact, not everything is so simple. Google shares are worth more than $2,300, and Amazon has more than $3,200. To build a portfolio of at least one share of the largest technology companies in the United States, you need to have more than ten thousand dollars on hand. Not everyone has that kind of money.

One of the main advantages of ETFs is affordability. Thus, ETF stocks usually cost anywhere from ten or twenty to several hundred dollars. This means that almost everyone can buy them, without a need to invest a lot of capital. Accessibility also allows you to invest in ETFs from different areas at the same time. For $2,300, which is worth a share of Google alone, you can take shares of two dozen ETFs, forming a portfolio from different industries – diversifying your portfolio.

ETF Benefits

Here are some of the benefits that every investor will definitely love:

This is a convenient tool for those who want to invest funds but do not have time to build a portfolio at all. An opportunity to invest in an entire industry without really understanding it. This is especially important for new destinations, such as cannabis-oriented companies in the United States, where there is active legalization. On average, the profitability is just over 10%.

Best Exchange Traded Funds to Buy Stocks

There are a lot of different options and directions for those who want to buy stocks. You will not be limited by a single stock solution. So, here is a list of the most promising directions for investment:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust – is considered to be the most popular ETF, which consists of the shares of the largest companies in the S&P 500 index.

Shares Emerging Markets ETF – consists of stocks of large and mid-cap companies in emerging markets – in China, Brazil, Turkey, and others.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF – the fund covers many sectors of the economy of different countries and consists of stocks of American, Chinese, European companies. The ETF is well balanced with over 7,800 companies.

If your budget allows, you can pick all three options and diversify your portfolio at the max!

