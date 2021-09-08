How to Find Someone Online When You Don’t Remember Their Name

Have you ever found yourself thinking of someone you used to know, perhaps from school or work or maybe a distant relative, and you wish that you could reconnect with them? But what if you don’t remember their name? Is it still possible to find their information online so you could get in touch with them?

The answer is, yes, there are ways that you can go about finding someone online when you don’t remember their name. Below, we have compiled a few tips that you can try if you ever find yourself in this situation.

Try a People Search Website

A people search website can be a handy tool when you need to gather details about someone, such as contact details and background information. But if you thought that you needed to know the individual’s name, think again.

If you have other details, such as their phone number or address, you can use Nuwber to try to figure out their name as well. So, this is certainly one way that you can work on finding someone even when you don’t remember their full name.

Try a Search Engine

A search engine like Google might be what you need to find someone when you don’t remember their name. Perhaps you remember a nickname they used to go by, or you might recall other details about them that you can try typing into the search box to see if you can create a trail back to the person.

You might even be able to do an image search by using a photo of the individual. Check out what shows up, such as social media pages, that will let you connect with them.

Sure, it can be challenging to use a search engine when you don’t remember someone’s name, but if you know other details, like their job title and company, you might be pleasantly surprised by the results.

Try Social Media

You can also try using social media platforms like LinkedIn or Facebook to find someone when you don’t remember their name. For instance, on LinkedIn, you might be able to locate coworkers’ profiles to search through their connections and see if you can find the person you need to contact. Or, you could use company pages on LinkedIn to see lists of employees if you know where the person works currently or has worked in the past.

On Facebook, there are several ways that you can go about doing this, but it does involve knowing some other details about the person. For instance, if you know their phone number or email address, you might be able to find them by simply typing that information into the search box. Or, if you remember who the person was friends with, you can go to one of those profiles and then search through their list of friends to see if you find the individual you’re searching for. And you can also try searching for them by using other details, such as where they work or the school they attended. In other words, if you remember other details about the person, you can try using those to find them on Facebook.

Bottom line: just because you don’t remember someone’s name doesn’t mean that you can’t ever connect with them again. With some effort and the right resources, you might be able to find them online with surprising ease, so definitely give it a try.

