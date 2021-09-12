How to Create a Promo Video for Your Product

The recent years have taught the business world that video content can be leveraged profitably if thought innovatively. More and more enterprises are producing videos through their social media channels and advertisements to emails and marketing sites to gain online traction among their audience.

It is not simple to develop efficient promo videos for the business. You must follow a strict process to produce promo videos. Here’s a detailed breakdown of critical steps that can help you make your promo video grab your audience’s attention.

Step 1: Identify Your Goal

It is essential that you begin your video development process by identifying the very reason and purpose for doing it in the first place. You must realize that video productions are expensive. So, have an ideal vision before committing to the process.

If you have more than one goal for your video, it would be better to make several videos. This is primarily since the more ideas you include into your video, the more cramped and complicated it will become – essentially confusing your audience in the end.

As soon as you have determined the purpose and objective of your video, it would be best if you began looking into a potential promo video maker for producing the video.

Step 2: Choose a Creative Direction

Now that you have found your reasons for considering video content for brand promotion, you must then determine a creative direction. You could be a young and upcoming company that wants to make an intro video for the homepage. You will essentially have a goal to use the video for introducing the brand to get people to sign up.

In such a scenario, you will typically go for “explanatory” or “introductory” videos in nature. Moreover, you could also combine multiple directions to achieve innovation to suit your purpose. As soon as you are done identifying your goal and order, you can transition into picking the tone for your video.

Step 3: Set the Visual Tone

A visual tone can be best explained as the “attitude or the general character” of your promo video. It will essentially determine how your audience feels about your video content. You can effectively use this to make your audience feel delighted, empathetic, inspired, or moved.

Additionally, it is essential to mention that your creative direction will relate to whatever tone you pick for your video. Simply put, you could choose to develop an “introductory” style video for your homepage. However, that won’t suit an “urgent” tone well since the latter fits best with a sale.

Step 4: Decide On the Duration

When determining your video duration, you must realize that your ideas will have a significant influence. Ideally, it would be best if you only settle for ideas that fit well with your duration.

Hence your best choice for a promo video must always include putting restrictions on video ideas to make the end product efficient and effective. Moreover, such a measured approach will only benefit you to steer away from frustrating situations, such as forcefully two-minute video scripts down to thirty seconds.

Secondly, you must also pay some attention to the platform where your promotional video will appear. You have multiple video formats, such as thirty-second commercials and longer-form videos. Additionally, the online market is stacked with Facebook/Instagram video ads, online ads takeovers, and pre-roll ads. Each of these formats has its respective practice guidelines and restrictions.

Finally, you must also consider the budgetary situation of your company when designing your promo video. If you have a low budget, you will have to settle for one video cut. It would be best to reinforce your efforts in Steps 1–3 to get it right.

If you have a war chest, you could afford multiple versions such as 15, 30, 60, and 90-sec spots). This will essentially provide you with more wiggle room for elements such as storyline modification with altered focus/angles, video placement, etc. As soon as you have settled on the duration of your promo video, you can move on to determining the overall look for your video.

Final Thoughts

Concentrating on the visual style of your promo video will significantly decide the public perception of your business. Here’s hoping that the steps mentioned earlier will help you create compelling promo videos for your product or service.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS