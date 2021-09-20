Homecoming Dances Canceled in Anne Arundel County Public Schools; Other Activities to Continue

Traditional homecoming celebrations will return to county high schools this fall but to provide for the safest environments for all students, homecoming dances will be postponed with the hope they can be held later in the school year, Superintendent George Arlotto announced today.

“As I have said repeatedly, our focus has been and remains on keeping our schools open for instruction through the entirety of the school year,” Dr. Arlotto said. “While we all want high school students and families to take part in the excitement that comes with annual homecoming activities, we must proceed judiciously. Sponsoring multi-hour events where hundreds of students are in very close proximity to each other at an indoor event is not one that is prudent at this time.”

Dr. Arlotto said schools will still be able to have traditional Spirit Week activities, plan parades, hold pep rallies in school stadiums, and enjoy homecoming athletics contests. Schools can also plan other outdoor celebratory events such as cookouts where distancing is easier to accomplish.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB