Hey Annapolis, Get To Know Your Candidates (VIDEOS)

Action Annapolis, a non-partisan voter engagement organization has been busy over the past four months learning about the candidates that are seeking to represent residents of Annapolis on the City Council.

While there are only three contested primary races, all Democrat (Wards 3, 4, 8), the general election will be here before you know it.

Get to know your candidates in the following videos produced by Action Annapolis and hosted by Comacell Brown (seriously, check out his artwork). Attend any candidate forums, visit their websites, and make sure that when you cast your vote on November 2nd, it is an informed one! Several Republican and one Democratic candidate declined to be interviewed by Action Annapolis, and one Democratic Candidate withheld his approval. Going in Ward and then alphabetical order.

