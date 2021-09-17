Governor Hogan Directs MVA to Step Up Processing of Licenses for School Bus Drivers

Governor Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) to take steps to make sure school bus drivers are able to obtain proper testing and credentials as quickly as possible in order to help meet the needs of school systems across the state.

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, MDOT MVA will host Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA at the following branch offices, with appointments scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Glen Burnie, 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie;

Bel Air, 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air;

Frederick, 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick;

Easton, 9148 Centreville Road, Easton;

Waldorf, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf; and

Gaithersburg, 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg.

Prior to the start of the school year, MDOT MVA began proactively reaching out to each school system statewide to help streamline appointment scheduling for bus driver trainees.

“We are grateful to all of the CDL drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” said Governor Hogan. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry, and at the same time assist schools, parents, and students across the state.”

MDOT MVA is currently offering Commercial Drivers License (CDL) appointments at levels consistent with pre-pandemic availability. To increase accessibility, MDOT MVA recently launched a new function in the Central Scheduling System that allows customers to make same-day appointments based on cancellations. The administration also added a new appointment category for CDL retakes to provide additional convenience.

“Throughout the pandemic, serving CDL holders, especially those in industries that are vital to the supply chain and state services, has been a top priority for us,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We will continue to work with our partners and local school districts to get their bus drivers, first responders and all other commercial drivers on the road safely and efficiently.”

Knowledge and skills testing will be available to qualified applicants. School districts and/or bus drivers should email [email protected] to schedule in advance. Please include your contact information, including phone number, driver’s license number, preferred time and location to assist with scheduling. Customers who are planning to attend “Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA” are asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments in order to make those time slots available for other CDL applicants and prepare in advance by studying the CDL Manual.

MDOT MVA is encouraging all CDL applicants who are having trouble making an appointment or need immediate assistance to reach out to the administration’s customer service team by email at [email protected] or on Facebook and Twitter @MD_MVA.

