GateWaiter Mobile Meal Delivery Service Launches at BWI

Now, travelers, airport staff, and visitors alike can take advantage of a new mobile meal delivery service to order their favorite food for pickup or delivery inside the airport directly from their smartphone or digital device. Fraport USA’s new GateWaiterprogram launched this month at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, offering a convenient, self-service option for hungry fliers on the go. More than a dozen airport restaurants and select retail outlets are participating, and more locations are added to BWIGaitWaiter.com each day.

“With our fully integrated mobile platform, we are elevating the guest experience at BWI Marshall by offering another convenient option when it comes to mealtime and snack time,” says Gary Gilliard, vice president of Fraport Maryland. “Passengers can have sweet Maryland crab cakes or tangy tacos delivered to their gate with a simple scan of a QR code on their smartphone. It doesn’t get much easier.”

Scanning the QR Code brings up a variety of restaurant options on BWIGateWaiter.com, searchable by location and cuisine, along with estimated order and delivery times. Guests can pick up their order at the restaurant’s carryout counter or have it delivered to their chosen location at the airport. They can also can opt-in for status alerts. Pickup is free or guests can choose the delivery option for a nominal fee. For a limited time, BWI Marshall guests have an opportunity to try the delivery service at no cost.The Grab go-to app and companion to BWIGateWaiter.com can also be downloaded at getgrab.com.

“GateWaiter provides a convenient new service that will improve the passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “We are focused on delivering high customer satisfaction and new amenities that will benefit our passengers. This innovation offers a simple, touchless way to deliver excellent food options right to travelers throughout the airport.”

“This innovative new GateWaiter service is another example of how the BWI Marshall team and our partners are working hard every day to make travel convenient, efficient and comfortable for airport customers,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater.

Fraport USA’s GateWaiterTM Mobile Meal Delivery Service is being rolled out in U.S. airports, including Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE). The platform is powered by Servy’s Grab Airport Marketplace technology, with delivery by AtYourGate. Grab® is the largest e-commerce platform in airports worldwide.

Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer at Servy, added: “It’s great to be announcing our new partnership with Fraport USA launching at BWI Marshall, which is real proof of their commitment to improving the guest experience for travelers. This new service will offer a convenient, contactless self-service option, reducing touchpoints for passengers and enabling them to easily order and purchase meals while maintaining social distancing.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Servy and Fraport USA to provide the delivery experience for these exciting new programs at BWI and CLE,” said Chris Hartman, Chief Experience Officer at AtYourGate. “These programs will provide guests greater access to shopping and dining options while traveling, including the option for safe and convenient delivery right to their gate.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB