Free September Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

| September 14, 2021, 01:08 PM

The fun of Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s summer concert series continues this fall at their second campus, the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park located on Edgewood Road, on the other side of Back Creek. Enjoy local bands against the scenic backdrop of Back Creek each Thursday night in September. 

The Arc of Central Maryland

2021 Line-up:

  • September 16 The Grilled Lincolns / Hip-hop, Funk, & Rock
  • September 23 Rickshaw Lizard / Sax Driven Jam Band
  • September 30 Dan Haas Band / Pop rock

All concerts begin at 6:00 pm

Concerts are free, donations are appreciated. Food trucks, along with beer and wine will be available for purchase. Beverage sales support the museum’s education programs.

