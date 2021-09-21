FOMO: Library’s $100 for 100 Years Campaign Coming To A Close

Everyone who loves the library is invited to join in the celebration of the library’s future as they mark 100 years of service in Anne Arundel County. Help celebrate this momentous milestone by making a gift to the $100 for 100 years campaign. $100,000 for 100 years is well within reach: every $100 gets the library closer to exceeding this goal. Your support is needed today: The opportunity to participate will end on September 30!

“Community donors provide critical funding to help the library offer reading programs like Summer at your Library, which inspires over 10,000 children and teens to read thousands of books and prevent the summer slide,” said Library Foundation Executive Director Cathleen Sparrow.

Join fellow library lovers across the county including customers, staff, partners, businesses, and organizations in building a better future for the library today. Gifts will provide more programs, resources and technology enhancements at all 16 branches, so they are better spaces for everyone to learn and grow.

In honor of each gift, the donors’ names will be listed at their favorite library branch on a special 100-year celebration plaque. Additionally, campaign participants will be invited to a Century Celebration event at their branch in 2022.

“The library we are today exists because of our community’s generosity, and we look forward to all the ways we can grow and improve in our next 100 years” commented AACPL CEO Skip Auld.

For more information visit aacpl.net/foundation/100for100

