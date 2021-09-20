Floating Dock: A Do it Yourself Project

Building a floating dock is not as difficult as it may seem. It’s all about locating the right materials and following some basic instructions that will guide you through the process of building your DIY project! This article will teach you how to build a floating dock with three different types of construction: concrete, steel, and wood.

Get a permit from the town or city where you live

You’ll need a permit to build a floating dock. Ensure this is allowed in your area, or you could get fined if someone complains about it.

Choose the right type of material for your floating dock

You can use different materials to construct a floating dock: concrete, steel, and wood. Each one has its pros and cons, which we will discuss below in more detail. If possible, it is best to buy high-quality lumber instead of using construction-grade materials – this way, your end product will last longer!

Rent a crane and have it put in place on your property

You will need to rent a crane to have your floating dock placed on the water. It’s important to make sure you can have the crane on your property. Otherwise, it could get costly if they have to keep moving it.

Buy wood at a hardware store, cut to size with power saws, and assemble using nails

First, you’ll need to buy wood at a hardware store and cut it into the appropriate size with power saws. After that, all you will have to do is assemble your floating dock using nails and screws. Don’t forget to use waterproof glue for it to last longer.

Another way of building a floating dock is by making an A-frame structure out of concrete with two steel support beams on each side. Attach them securely before attaching any other materials such as planks or plexiglass panels.

Screw together boards for walls of the dock, so they are level with each other

Now that you have assembled your floating dock, the final step is to ensure it’s sturdy and secure. It means screwing together boards for the dock walls so they are level with each other.

Wooden floats should be attached to steel support beams via screws or nails before attaching any planks on top. Make sure wooden floats are attached securely to steel support beams using a drill or hammer and nails/screws before attaching any planks on top. It might seem like a lot of work, but it will be worth all your efforts once everything has been put into place.

Add guardrails around the edges of the dock

The last thing you will need to do is add guardrails around the edges of your floating dock. This way, it won’t be slippery, and accidents will be avoided. Not only that but adding a railing also looks much more aesthetically pleasing than having an edge without one. You could either attach pre-made ones or make them yourself out of metal piping with wood panels on top if preferred.

Put down decking material to cover the surface

The last step is to put down decking material onto the surface of the dock. This way, it will be easier for people to get on and off your floating dock without having to worry about slipping or falling into the water!

Building a floating dock is not as difficult as it may seem. When you’re ready to get started on your dock, there are a few steps that will help ensure it’s done right. You’ll need to get the proper permit and choose the materials for your new floating dock. Renting a crane is necessary to build one of these structures without breaking too much sweat (or risking injury). Don’t forget about buying wood at your local hardware store! Once you’ve got all the pieces together, screw them together with boards and add guardrails, so no one falls in while they enjoy their time by the water. Your friends will thank you when they come over on Friday night for drinks after work or Saturday afternoon during game day grilling season.

