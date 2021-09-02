Festivals Galore at National Harbor in September

September weekends at National Harbor are packed with fun festivals. “After the past year, we are delighted to be able to welcome these signature festivals,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor. “These provide a great way for visitors to see and experience our waterfront destination.”

The festivals are each located on Southpointe at National Harbor (804 National Harbor Blvd.,) on the waterfront just past Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Festivals have various age restrictions (check websites for additional info.)

“We have festivals on three weekends in September,” Saunders explained. Here’s a rundown:

Célébrez en Rosé takes place at National Harbor on September 4-5 with unforgettable performances from Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Marian Hill, BJ The Chicago Kid, and many more. Attendees are expected to wear their finest pink and white attire for two full days of entertainment, endless rosé wine and champagne, share-worthy photo installations, luxurious VIP experiences and more. Tickets start at $70 and ticket information can be found here.

CultureFest DMV on Saturday, September 11, features performances by international Reggae, Soca, and Afrobeat artists, a food court, a craft village, and numerous bars offering exotic drinks by expert mixologists. This celebration of diversity through music, art, food, and more bridges divides, and brings communities together. Individual tickets start at $50 with drink ticket package add-ons (must be at least 21 years old.) Ticket information can be found here.

And returning for its 12th year, the National Wine & Food Festival takes place on Saturday, September 25 with VIP hours from noon to 5 p.m. and general admission from 1 to 6 p.m. (Must be at least 21 years old to attend.) General admission tickets are $49 per person and VIP tickets are $99 per person. The event includes live music all day and tastings from 15+ restaurants, craft beers, and spirits along with more than 100 different international and local wines. For ticket information, click here.

For more information on National Harbor, visit www.NationalHarbor.com.

