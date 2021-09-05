Father Killed, Son Injured While Walking Along Ritchie Highway in Hit and Run Accident

On September 4, 2021, at approximately 9:12 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 100 block of Governor Ritchie Highway N/B at Magothy Bridge Road for a hit and run crash involving two pedestrians.

Both pedestrians were walking South on the shoulder of N/B Governor Ritchie Highway and were struck by an unknown vehicle–a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler product..

Investigation revealed the vehicle made a U-turn at a crossover from S/B Governor Ritchie Highway to N/B Governor Ritchie Highway. The vehicle crossed over onto the shoulder of the roadway and struck the two pedestrians. The driver failed to remain on the scene and fled north on Ritchie Highway.

The adult male pedestrian, a 52-year old male from the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway in Baltimore, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics, and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The juvenile male pedestrian, the 11-year old son of the same address, was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The primary cause of this crash appears that the driver of the unknown vehicle failed to drive within a single lane of travel. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB