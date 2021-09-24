Fantastic Ways To Utilize Your Spare Bedroom To The Maximum Potential

You will be forgiven for using a spare bedroom or utility room as merely a space to store excess clothing, Christmas decorations, or tech items that you no longer use, but now fall is finally here, it is the time to transform your space into a fully functional and aesthetically beautiful room that the whole family can enjoy.

Continue reading to discover some truly fantastic ways to utilize your spare bedroom to the maximum possible potential.

Celebrity-Style Dressing Room

One of the most exciting and truly decadent ways to maximize the space in your spare room is to create a dressing room worthy of an A-lister.

Begin your dressing room design layout with planning and choosing what fundamental furniture pieces you need and, naturally, a wardrobe is the clear place to start. Organization is a fundamental necessity when it comes to designing your new dressing room, so be sure to invest in as many shelving units and drawers as you think you will need. Ensure you still leave space in the room to be able to try on a plethora of different outfits and be sure not to forget the other fundamental element to any dressing room: a freestanding, full-length mirror.

Home Cinema

If you and your family enjoy movie nights, transforming your extra room into a home cinema is the perfect way to both maximize the room to its full potential and simultaneously spend a great deal of family time together during the fall and winter seasons.

Mount your large television on the wall, invest in some LED lighting that you can control from your smartphone, and treat you and your family to a giant bean bag, which is a considerably more affordable lovesac alternative that will make your movie nights memorable, cozy, and comfortable.

Office Or Study

Whether your job involves working from home for either most or all of the time or not, there are a wide plethora of advantages to making your spare room a home office and study. When you have no work to do, you can relax and unwind with a steaming hot cup of coffee and a page-turning book and truly unravel.

Choose a functional, sizeable and height-adjustable desk and pair it with a comfortable and structured office chair for a stylish and comfortable way to attend to paperwork and other office duties.

Music Room

By far the most exciting idea for your spare room on the list is to turn the space into a fully-fledged music room. If you play a musical instrument, set up your equipment in the room and decorate the walls with your favorite album cover posters and any signed LPs or other artwork you may have from your favorite bands.

If you are not particularly musically gifted, instead, listen to your favorite tunes in a chill-out zone that is separate from the more functional rooms in the house. Such a decision will greatly benefit your mental health and wellbeing.

