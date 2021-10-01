THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant to Close On October 30th

| September 30, 2021, 08:26 PM

The end of an era is coming on October 30th. Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant, a fixture on upper West Street at Park Place is closing its doors for good.

The Arc of Central Maryland

The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post a bit earlier today and thanked all of their customers and staff. Fado was a true community business. They served as ground zero for St. Paddy’s Day, were always ready to host an event or contribute to a cause. They were one of the only football (the other football) bars in town. They anchored every single pub crawl. And played host to many a welcoming party for the Annapolis Film Festival.

The owners of the building have secured a new, locally-owned tenant, SeaSalt, which is planning a spring opening (we won’t hold our breath because … well, this is Annapolis).

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«