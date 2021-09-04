EYC Foundation Awards $20K in Marine & Maritime Scholarships

The Eastport Yacht Club (EYC) Foundation is excited to award a group of students, passionate about the water and boating, $20,000 in scholarships for marine and maritime education. Each student receives $1,000 per semester as long as they maintain their grades and focus on the Marine and Maritime Industries. “This year there was a strong field of applicants,” says Tim Wilbricht, Chair of the EYC Foundation. “We are very excited to support these students along their journey.”

Four new students were selected for the 2021-2022 school year including:

Riley Edwards – Riley is a graduate of Severna Park High School. She will soon be majoring in Marine Science/Biology at the University of Tampa. Growing up on the Chesapeake Bay has cultivated a love of the water throughout her whole life. She is especially excited about Marine Biology classes that will focus on hands-on learning and research.

Teleri Wilt – Teleri is a graduate of The Excelsior Academy from Baltimore, Maryland. She has developed maritime and leadership experience as she has advanced through the ranks of Sea Scouts. Being on the water is her passion. She has stood out as a leader throughout her school career, including being the only female player on an all-male baseball team. In the fall, she will begin pursuing a degree in Marine Transportation at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Ksanthipi Lapa – Ksanthipi is an independent student who grew up in Greece and Albania, and has had learning experiences all around the world. The fall semester will find her at SUNY Maritime College pursuing a graduate degree in International Transportation Management. She found the marine industry partway through her undergraduate degree and completed an internship with A1 Yacht Trade Consortium. Moving forward, she plans to gain big picture shipping experience first after graduation, and later leverage that experience in the yachting industry.

Will Arnone – Will is from Barrington, RI, and is a graduate of St. Andrew’s School. In the fall, he will be heading to Maine Maritime Academy to major in Marine Transportation Operations. He aspires to work in the global marine transportation industry and sail internationally as a navigation specialist on a commercial vessel. Will plans to acquire both a U.S. Coast Guard Able Seaman Unlimited license and a Third Mate Unlimited Tonnage license.

Congrats to the six returning scholarship recipients:

Max Applegate (Massachusetts Maritime for Transportation), Chris Grieves (Webb Institute for Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering), Chris Kaminskas (Coastal Carolina University for Marine Science), Kaila Kotkiewicz (SUNY Maritime for International Transportation & Trade), Kyle Murphy (Webb Institute for Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering), Ally Snead (The University of Connecticut for Chemical Engineering).

If you know of a student passionate about the water and interested in pursuing a career in the marine or maritime industry, please have them apply for the 2022-2023 Marine and Maritime Scholarship on our website, www.EYCFoundation.org.

