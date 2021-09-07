THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Eight People Displaced After Fire Rips Through Row of Townhomes

| September 07, 2021, 05:02 PM

A Labor Day fire in an Odenton townhome has left six homes temporarily uninhabitable.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls starting at 4:43 pm for a house fire in the 8600 block of Willow Leaf Lane. Callers reported the rear of the home on fire and fire through the roof.

Firefighters arrived and found fire conditions on the deck and back of one unit, extending up the back of the house into the attics of three adjacent homes on Willow Leaf Lane. The fire was brought under control in about one hour.

The Arc of Central Maryland

As a result of the fire, eight occupants were displaced from six homes. Three homes sustained major damage, and three additional units sustained water damage that made them not habitable overnight.

The Red Cross is assisting five occupants.

Sixty firefighters responded and Ft. Meade, BWI, and Howard County Fire Departments all assisted. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

Photos: AACoFD

