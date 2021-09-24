Eastport Music Festival to Raise Funds for AMFM in Memory of Beloved Musician

Some of the best Annapolis area musicians are coming together to celebrate the life of one of their own on October 3rd. Sean Hetrick unexpectedly passed away in November of 2020 in the midst of the COVID pandemic leaving behind his wife, two children, and countless fans of his music. On October 3rd at the Eastport Democratic Club, the music will continue with the Play A Song Music Festival.

Six of the best Annapolis musicians will take the stage to Play a Song in remembrance of the Hetrick, a local legend.

The festival is a time to come together to honor Sean, his infectious love for music, his enthusiasm for life, and his dedication to serving the community and raise money for Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (AMFM) an organization for musicians that was close to Sean.

There will be food, drinks, merch, and prizes!

Sean’s band, Sean Hetrick and The Leftovers, left a few unreleased recordings, and the track Play a Song stood out to organizers and hence, the name of the festival was born.

Admission

Admission is free; however, donations at the door will be accepted to benefit AMFM. Proceeds from the sale of merchandise, food, and drink will also benefit the organization as well as any funds raised from the silent and live auctions! Doors open at 11 am and the festival runs from noon to 6 pm.

Entertainment

Food and Drink

