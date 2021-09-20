Drive Electric Week in Annapolis Kicks Off on September 26

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will join other officials to open Annapolis Green’s seventh annual National Drive Electric Week EV Showcase at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 26 at City Dock. The showcase will kick off “National Drive Electric Week” in Annapolis and is the culmination of six months of Electric Vehicle (EV) information supplied to the public by nonprofit Annapolis Green.

More than 50 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and e-bikes (and, this being Annapolis E-boats!) will be featured in the showcase at the Annapolis harbor. The event will highlight the climate, clean air, and cost savings benefits provided by driving electric. Most of the vehicles are owned by individuals who will be on-site to answer questions and present seminars on topics including:

installation of home chargers, including in apartment and condo situations;

how EV charging affects your electric bill;

Driving on Sunshine;

Government financial incentives; and

how driving electric can help mitigate the effects of Climate Change.

“We all have a role to play in migrating our society away from fossil fuels,” said Mayor Buckley. “In Annapolis, we are building the infrastructure necessary to make driving electric easy. Government has an important role to play in helping residents move to greener technologies, including electric vehicles.”

The Annapolis Green event is part of the 11th annual National Drive Electric Week (NDEW), a coast-to-coast celebration of electric vehicles held from September 25 to October 3. For a list of National Drive Electric Week events, visit: DriveElectricWeek.org

Details of the Annapolis event are available at: https://annapolisgreen.com/drive-electric/

Event sponsors include BGE, Yacht Sales International, Fitzgerald Volkwagen of Annapolis, Annapolis Cars, Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrup Realty, Porsche Annapolis, Rommel Harley-Davidson, K&B True Value, and Solar Energy Services. Partners include the City of Annapolis, Eye on Annapolis, and the Electric Vehicle Association of Greater DC (the local drivers’ advocacy group).

Annapolis Green is a local nonprofit whose mission is to connect, inform and inspire Annapolis area residents, organizations, and businesses to care for the environment, live more responsibly and create a more beautiful and thriving community. Its program areas are geared around informing the public about issues related to the Climate Crisis including plastic reduction, getting closer to Nature, and driving electric.

