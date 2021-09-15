Doubleheader Sweep Pushes Baysox Win Streak to 9, Second Place in AA-Northeast

The Baysox elevated their win streak to nine games with a doubleheader sweep of Altoona Tuesday night in Bowie to move the Baysox into second place in the Double-A Northeast. Bowie won a dramatic opener, 3-2 before hanging on to grab the nightcap, 6-4.

Bowie led early in both contests. In the opener, Patrick Dorrian hit the second Roansy Contreras pitch of the game for a two-run home run to right field. It was a continuation of a spectacular season for Dorrian who has doubled his career-high for home runs in a season with 20 on the year.

Leading 3-0, Bowie would hold off a late Altoona rally. Gray Fenter retired the first 13 Altoona hitters, going 5 and 2/3rd innings to get the win. He departed with the bases loaded and two down in a 3-2 game. Steve Klimek came in and coaxed a groundout to extinguish the rally. Then in the seventh inning, he struck out the side for his first save of the year.

In the nightcap, Bowie led 2-0 into the fourth inning. With a run-in and the bases flooded, Dorrian came through again. He cleared the bases with a three-RBI double and Bowie’s lead swelled to 6-0.

Altoona would hit two home runs late to get within 6-4 but the Baysox closed out the win and doubleheader sweep.

Gunnar Henderson made his Double-A debut in the doubleheader going 1-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored. David Lebron got the win in game two to move to 6-0 on the year. Diogenes Almengo closed the door in game two for his 14th save of the year.

The Baysox now have a half-game lead on Somerset for the second and final spot of the upcoming Double-A Northeast League Championship Series with five games to play. The series continues Wednesday, September 15th with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Bowie will wind up the regular season this week with daily games with the Altoona Curve through Sunday, September 19th.

Order your 2021 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports