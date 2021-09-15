Doubleheader Sweep Pushes Baysox Win Streak to 9, Second Place in AA-Northeast
The Baysox elevated their win streak to nine games with a doubleheader sweep of Altoona Tuesday night in Bowie to move the Baysox into second place in the Double-A Northeast. Bowie won a dramatic opener, 3-2 before hanging on to grab the nightcap, 6-4.
Bowie led early in both contests. In the opener, Patrick Dorrian hit the second Roansy Contreras pitch of the game for a two-run home run to right field. It was a continuation of a spectacular season for Dorrian who has doubled his career-high for home runs in a season with 20 on the year.
Leading 3-0, Bowie would hold off a late Altoona rally. Gray Fenter retired the first 13 Altoona hitters, going 5 and 2/3rd innings to get the win. He departed with the bases loaded and two down in a 3-2 game. Steve Klimek came in and coaxed a groundout to extinguish the rally. Then in the seventh inning, he struck out the side for his first save of the year.
In the nightcap, Bowie led 2-0 into the fourth inning. With a run-in and the bases flooded, Dorrian came through again. He cleared the bases with a three-RBI double and Bowie’s lead swelled to 6-0.
Altoona would hit two home runs late to get within 6-4 but the Baysox closed out the win and doubleheader sweep.
Gunnar Henderson made his Double-A debut in the doubleheader going 1-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored. David Lebron got the win in game two to move to 6-0 on the year. Diogenes Almengo closed the door in game two for his 14th save of the year.
The Baysox now have a half-game lead on Somerset for the second and final spot of the upcoming Double-A Northeast League Championship Series with five games to play. The series continues Wednesday, September 15th with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Bowie will wind up the regular season this week with daily games with the Altoona Curve through Sunday, September 19th.
