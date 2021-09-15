Do you want/need a career change? Here are some tips to get you started?

Feeling bored with your current career, or need a bigger challenge? It might be time for a career change – staying in the same place or job for your whole life is not compulsory. Many people choose to switch paths at one point or another, for many different reasons. There are numerous ways to do this. Popular options include retraining, completing a course, turning a passion or hobby into a career, or starting a new business. Whatever your reasons behind changing careers, here are a few tips to get you started.

Why do people change their careers?

There are many reasons why people feel as though they want or need a career change. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average number of jobs a person has in their life is 12. Common reasons include:

changes in the current industry

Some industries, such as Technology or Medicine, may develop and change faster than others. There will always be alterations and fluctuations in the amount of work, techniques, practices, or methods used. If there is a decrease in work due to the industry, it may be time to change jobs or move into another industry.

personal reasons

Life can be very unpredictable, and there are many personal reasons which can lead to a need for a career change. As an example, some people may choose to start a family or expand, which requires a change in their career that suits the busy family schedule. Others might find themselves wanting better pay due to luxurious expenses such as vacation or a new car.

increased earning potential

Looking for a better-paid job to earn more money is common practice. It might be possible to use existing skills in another role or field. Alternatively, it might be possible to retrain to work in a job that utilizes existing skills

boredom

Another common reason behind changing careers is boredom, not being challenged at work. On average, people spend around 13 years of their lives at work, so it’s important to do something enjoyable or at least find it engaging.

Whatever the reason for changing jobs, there are many ways to achieve it, and plenty of these can happen at any time. Job satisfaction is very important, and working towards this can take a long time, for example, if you need to retrain or apply for new jobs. However, enjoying work can make the daily routine more pleasurable, combining skills and passions to achieve a dream career.

How to change career?

Changing career path will depend on many factors, including:

age

current job

skillset

the desired job/field, and the requirements

It may be necessary to train to gain new skills or boost existing ones, especially if moving into a totally new or specialized field. There are many ways to do this. It helps to know which jobs are of interest, to help plan towards achieving them. You may not know exactly what skills you need to expand straight away. Take some time to write down your strengths and weaknesses as this can highlight the skillset that you have and that you need to work toward.

Retrain with an online course

Using the internet to learn new skills, or brush up on old ones, is a great use of time and available resources. The courses can vary greatly, from short courses about personal skills, to complete a BA in Policing and working in law enforcement. Online courses offer high-quality training and are perfect for those who want a flexible study option that works around an existing schedule and job. Many online courses can be accessed from anywhere, so there is more control over classes and schedules. Furthermore, online courses may also be a more affordable option, as some allow you to continue working at the same time as studying. the costs of commuting and accommodation if you are studying from home are less of a concern.

Existing skills can be boosted with online workshops and courses, that can help enhance progress. If a complete change rather than career advancement is the goal, then this is a great way to show initiative with an improved CV. Furthermore, some industries that are constantly changing may require up-to-date knowledge. By seeking out knowledge and advancement, a genuine passion for the field and job shines through

Online courses are also flexible in the range of subjects and learning styles they cover. Once the desired fields, jobs, and requirements have been identified, appropriate training options provide the knowledge and skills you need.

Turn your passion into a job:

Using a skill, hobby, or passion that you love and can complete to a high standard, can facilitate the start of a new business. This is an incredibly rewarding career move. The ability to control a working schedule and environment will combine technical skills with business and management skills. Again, the internet is a great resource, and there are plenty of articles and courses covering everything it takes to start and run a new business, as many people have taken this step before you and will be able to offer advice and support.

Changing a career can be daunting, especially if a lot of time and effort has been invested. However, enjoying a job is incredibly rewarding and satisfying, and gaining new knowledge and skills will also help growth both personally and professionally. Whether advances are made in your current work, training is undertaken for something new, or becoming a boss, there are plenty of ways to work towards your dream job.

Taking all of this into account, whatever the reason for changing career – ensure it is the right decision. Perhaps it’s just a lifestyle upgrade or an interest in studying for a new career to avoid boredom, weigh up all the options. Using this guideline, consider all the options outlined here and be brave to take the first step. Without making these first steps, a career change may not be possible in the future.

