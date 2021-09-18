THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Crosby Wins Three 2021 Telly Awards

| September 18, 2021, 01:02 PM

Crosby Marketing Communications has won three awards in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The national competition honors the finest work in TV commercials, videos and multimedia productions.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Crosby was honored for:

  • A video highlighting America’s Gold Star Lapel Button, produced for the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program, which won in the Nonprofit/Government Relations category. The video explains the history and significance of the button, worn by family of service members who lost their lives while serving our country.
  • The COVID-19 Veterans Relief Fund PSA, created for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), which won in two categories: Regional TV: Not-for-Profit and Regional TV: Public Interest/Awareness. The PSA promotes a DAV fund providing financial support for disabled veterans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

