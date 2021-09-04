THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
City of Annapolis Plans Rumble By The Bay Boxing Event on September 11th

| September 04, 2021, 01:56 PM

The City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with the Mack Lewis Boxing Gym of Baltimore, will host its first-ever boxing event at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center on Saturday, September 11. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the first of 15 bouts is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

“Boxing has always been a sport about discipline,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The Mack Lewis Boxing Gym has a reputation for building community and we are excited that they are bringing the lessons to Annapolis.”

The Arc of Central Maryland

Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader added, “this unprecedented event will draw a diverse audience from throughout the central East Coast region. Come see some fighters from all over the area compete!”

Attendees may register ahead of time using Eventbrite or pay at the door. Cost is $35 for age 14+ and $15 for age 13 and younger (at the door). Masks are required to be worn by all attendees.

For more information, please contact Sports Supervisor LaKeisha Simmons at [email protected] or Director Archie Trader at [email protected] or 410-263-7958.

