Cape St. Claire Incident Ends Up Being a BB Gun and a Random Broken Window

What was thought to be shots fired upon a police officer yesterday morning, turned out to be something quite different.

On September 13, 2021, officers responded to the area of Blue Ridge Drive and Hilltop Road in Cape St. Claire for the report of an armed subject in the woods.

The complainant advised she was walking in the woods when she came across a subject carrying a revolver with a wooden handle in his right hand. She described the subject as a 15 to a 17-year-old white male, 5 feet 5 inches, in a brown and white camo-style jacket. She asked him what he was doing, and he advised that he was shooting animals. The complainant walked home and immediately called 911.

Numerous officers, detectives, and specialty units converged on the area, set up a perimeter, and began a methodical search. One of the officers on the perimeter was sitting in his vehicle when he heard a loud “pop,” and his rear windshield shattered. The vehicle was in park, and the officer did not see anyone when the window shattered.

Detectives developed a person of interest yesterday afternoon and interviewed him yesterday evening. The 18-year-old male stated he was shooting a pellet gun in the woods and admitted to speaking with the original complainant. Detectives located the handgun, which was confirmed to be a pellet gun.

Detectives are still investigating what caused the window to shatter, at this point it is believed to be an unrelated circumstance.

No charges have been filed.

