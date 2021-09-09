Cannabis & Essential Oils – Easy Hacks To Explore An Incredible Blend

Cannabis has emerged as a powerful whole-plant medicine in recent years. Medical research proves that the potent combination of cannabinoids and terpenes yield myriad health benefits. Not surprisingly, consumers see it more as a medicinal aid instead of a recreational substance today. Another great thing about cannabis is the sheer variety it offers.

You can explore an incredible range of strains and products, from indica to sativa and flower to edibles, concentrates, and topical products. Think outside the box, and you can even combine it with essential oils to take your smoking or vaping experience to the next level. At the same time, the combination brings new health benefits. Let us share some easy hacks to explore this potent blend.

Know your options

Like cannabis, essential oils are also plant-based and have medicinal value. They are highly aromatic and can be used in perfumes, food flavoring, and aromatherapy treatment. These oils have terpenes that work with cannabinoids and terpenes to deliver therapeutic effects like pain relief and relaxation. But before trying them together, you must know the best combinations. For example, lavender essence works with cannabidiol to induce better sleep, while chamomile essence helps depression relief. Try it with peppermint for relief from digestive issues. Pick a combination that matches your needs for the best outcomes.

Understand the techniques

Once you nail the perfect combination, everything boils down to using the right technique for using cannabis and essential oils together. You can try the mix in a variety of ways. For example, smoking lavender alone will not get you high, but combining it with cannabis can elevate the experience. You can add essential oil to a concentrate while dabbing, infuse it in a tincture, or put it in the water of a pipe or bong. The combination reaches your bloodstream on inhalation and yields immense relaxation. You can take a hit-and-trial approach and try different techniques until you find the one that works for you.

Follow the safety rules

Following the safety rules is as crucial as finding the right blend and technique for using cannabis and essential oils together. Since essential oils are highly concentrated extracts, you should never use them in undiluted form. Always ensure they are mixed with a carrier oil as it makes them safe to use. Invest in high-quality, organic products because they give an assurance of safety. Buy only from a trusted seller you can rely on. Read labels carefully and stick with the instructions whether you use essential oils alone or blend them with cannabis. Play safe and go low and slow with your initial experiences so that you can understand your body signals.

Essential oils can transform a typical cannabis experience by adding a pleasant aroma and health benefits. Just make sure you choose the right combination, master the technique, and follow the rules, and you can get the best from this potent blend. The concept is still experimental but holds big promise for the future, so go slow and enjoy the benefits it offers.

