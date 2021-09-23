Can It Be? Killarney House Turns 20 in September!

Killarney House Irish Restaurant and Pub, located at 584 West Central Avenue in Davidsonville, celebrates its 20thanniversary in September with live music, entertainment, community fundraisers, special promotions, and lots of nostalgia.

Twenty years ago, Michael Galway and Anthony Clarke, co-owners of Annapolis’ Galway Bay, discovered an empty business that had been burned out by fire on Central Avenue. These immigrants from Ireland saw potential in the old Spring House Restaurant. They envisioned bringing Irish music, spirits and cuisine to the Davidsonville countryside. Galway and Clarke bought and rebuilt the building, creating the town’s first authentic Irish pub; Killarney House was born in 2001.

Besides their commitment to serving up Irish craic (that’s Irish for a good time) and award-winning dishes, Clarke and Galway believe in being good environmental neighbors. Most notable are the building’s rooftop solar panels, soaking up sunlight to provide electricity to the restaurant, and their 2019 Commercial Stewards Award from Chesapeake Bay Trust. Two decades now stand behind this Irish Pub, with the last year-and-a-half being one of the most difficult; the rest is Killarney House history.

“We appreciate the unending support our customers and neighbors have shown us, not just through our twenty years here in South County, but especially throughout the strain of the pandemic,” said Galway.

“We couldn’t have survived without our customers’ support,” added general manager Melanie Ferranti. “That’s why this anniversary is so important. We want to thank the people who’ve given so much to us.”

Throughout the month of September 2021, visitors will find live music (including a Killarney House favorite, singer/author Ray Weaver), special menus and promotions, and fundraisers for long-standing charities in which Killarney House will match donations raised on that day for each charity (up to a $5,000 total for the month). Long-time customers longing for nostalgia might even see the return of Irish dishes not seen on the menu for years! The full list of events and activities can be found online at www.killarneyhousepub.com.

