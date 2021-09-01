BREAKING: Tornado Causes Significant Damage in Annapolis Area (IMAGES)

A probable tornado (or tornadoes) caused significant damage to parts of Anne Arundel County this afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued at 1:56 pm on September 1, 2021 advising residents to seek shelter. From initial reports a tornado was spotted near the Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold at 2:10 pm, touched down along West Street in Annapolis at 2:15 pm, again at 2:20 pm in Edgewater near Londontowne.

Reports of significant damage to businesses along West Street have been reported as well as damage to the stadium at South River High School.

Footage of the Annapolis MD tornado is nuts. You don’t see tornadoes this destructive on the east coast all that often. Footage of the Annapolis MD tornado is nuts. You don't see tornadoes this destructive on the east coast all that often. Footage posted by Melanie Newmanpic.twitter.com/xLjaiOSwZu — Doc V (@MJVentrice) September 1, 2021 Footage posted by Melanie Newmanpic.twitter.com/xLjaiOSwZu — Doc V (@MJVentrice) September 1, 2021

There are many images and videos in the comments on this Facebook post:

Note: Many images were sent to us without attribution. If an image is yours, please let us know and we will add it.

