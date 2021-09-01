THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BREAKING: Tornado Causes Significant Damage in Annapolis Area (IMAGES)

| September 01, 2021, 03:32 PM

West Street Damage. Annapolis, MD
Image: Steve Adams-AAEDC

A probable tornado (or tornadoes) caused significant damage to parts of Anne Arundel County this afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued at 1:56 pm on September 1, 2021 advising residents to seek shelter. From initial reports a tornado was spotted near the Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold at 2:10 pm, touched down along West Street in Annapolis at 2:15 pm, again at 2:20 pm in Edgewater near Londontowne.

Reports of significant damage to businesses along West Street have been reported as well as damage to the stadium at South River High School.

We will have more information and images later and this story will be updated.

There are many images and videos in the comments on this Facebook post:

Note: Many images were sent to us without attribution. If an image is yours, please let us know and we will add it.

