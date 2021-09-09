Baysox Shut Out Harrisburg in Both Games of Doubleheader

Despite now being out-hit in all three games of the series, the Bowie Baysox (64-45) utilized strong pitching performances to shut out Harrisburg (41-69) in both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday at FNB Park in Harrisburg.

In game one, it took until the fifth for Bowie to break through. Playing as the home team due to the postponement from May 29th at Prince George’s Stadium, Bowie saw Shayne Fontana walk to lead off the inning and Cody Roberts walk with one out to put two runners on. With both in scoring position after a wild pitch, Fontana scored on a Jordan Westburg sacrifice fly, and Roberts subsequently scored on another wild pitch. Those two runs would prove to be all Bowie would need.

Making his twelfth start for Bowie, Gray Fenter pitched perhaps his best. He threw six scoreless innings and allowed just four hits with a walk and three strikeouts to earn the win. Diogenes Almengo pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his team-leading eleventh save.

It was a rain-shortened game two, Bowie’s only run came from an Andrew Daschbach solo home run to lead off the fifth inning, his fifth home run with the Baysox.

On the mound, David Lebron, making his second start of the year, threw four scoreless innings and surrendered just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts.

The game was delayed with two outs in the top of the seventh with Andrew Daschbach at the plate. The game was called and was never resumed after the delay, giving Bowie the doubleheader sweep, and a 3-0 lead in the series.

With an Akron loss on Wednesday and a Somerset win, Bowie now sits one game out of a playoff spot and four games behind Akron for the top seed.

In game four against Harrisburg on Thursday, Bowie will send the top pitching prospect in baseball, Grayson Rodriguez (6-1, 2.76 ERA), to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, September 14th to wrap up the regular season with a six-day, seven-game series against Altoona

