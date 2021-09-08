Bowie Baysox Get Big 7-3 Win to Open Week in Harrisburg

The bottom third of the Baysox lineup plated all seven runs as the Baysox defeated Harrisburg 7-3 in the series opener Tuesday night at FNB Field. Bowie used nine walks and three big Harrisburg errors to flood the bases in the series-opening win.

Tied at 1 in the fourth inning, Toby Welk hit a solo shot to left field, his 10th of the season with the Baysox to take a 2-1 lead. Welk would go 2-for-4 with a walk and two extra base hits in the win. Following the home run, Shayne Fontana would walk and later score on an RBI-single from Cadyn Grenier. Fontana went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in the win.

Bowie would extend the lead without a hit in the sixth inning. The Baysox walked three times and were aided by two Harrisburg errors in the frame. When it was all said and done the Baysox had scored three runs without a hit to lead 6-1.

The Baysox got five strong innings for Kyle Brnovich. Brnovich allowed just one unearned run en route to his first Double-A win. Steve Klimek was outstanding in two scoreless frames fanning four batters. Morgan McSweeney worked the final two innings in the 7-3 win.

With the win the Baysox remained 1.5 games back of Somerset, who upended Hartford, in the race for a spot in the upcoming Double-A Northeast League Championship Series.

Wednesday, September 8th will feature a huge doubleheader for Bowie. Everything will start at 5:00 p.m. with Gray Fenter and David Lebron getting the starts for the Baysox in two seven-inning games.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, September 14th to wrap up the regular season with a six-day, seven-game series against Altoona

