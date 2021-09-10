THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: The Need at The Light House Is Great

| September 10, 2021, 01:15 PM


The Light House, our homeless prevention support center in Annapolis needs your help. As expected, COVID presented many challenges to the shelter and, unfortunately, the need continues.

We sat down with Executive Director Jo Ann Mattson to learn how the Light House managed through the worst of COVID and how the need for support of our homeless still continues. We talked about the services offered including housing, food, and job training. We heard about the success stories from their BEST program and the Light House Bistro. And we learned how we all can help–from volunteering to donating goods or food, to making an outright donation.

The Light House has been my first stop on Christmas morning for the past eight years to help make a Christmas breakfast and distribute some gifts for the residents and it is a tradition my kids still come home for from afar.  How can you help?

Have a listen!

