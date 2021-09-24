BONUS PODCAST: Remember This Name–AJ Smith. See Him At Rams Head On Stage

He sings. He plays guitar. He plays piano. He plays the violin. And he will be coming to Rams Head On Stage for a special all-ages matinee show on October 2nd!

We’re talking about AJ Smith who is a crooner and a balladeer that got the attention (and admiration of Billy Joel) for a song penned during the COVID 19 pandemic. With parents and grandparents from Annapolis (and a trip to the old hospital way back when), AJ is excited to be able to get a home-stand concert in on his current tour that is taking him from Nashville to New York.

No covers. All originals. AJ Smith is a name you will want to remember, and this is a show you will regret not seeing if you aren’t there on October 2nd!

Have a listen as we chat about his time in Annapolis growing up, his music, where he’s been, and where he’s headed!

