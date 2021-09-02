BONUS PODCAST: Fall, Football, Beer, and Toasted Marshmallow Seltzer

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we say goodbye to summer but welcome fall with open arms!

The Buy A Family A Meal program was a resounding success with 15,000 meals provided to local families in need.

But with fall, comes football and you want to be sure to catch the Bud Light brigade at any of the home Navy Football games beginning this Saturday vs Marshall and next weekend against Air Force!

Into some wine? 101 North will be poured at Maryland Hall’s Arts Alive on September 10th. And Cutwater beverages will flow at the Cutwarter Event at City Dock in Annapolis also on September 10th where Cutwater Yachts is bringing in the boats to sip Cutwater spirits. Live music and a lot of fun brought to you by Oasis Marinas and Snag A Slip.

And of course, Bill Catron and Jack Glover spilled the beans on the craft beers and the ready-to-drinks that will be hitting the shelf soon.

We questioned the Toasted Marshmallow and Honey Pear flavored seltzers and we all agreed they were questionable. But look for the pumpkin spice seltzer to be a hit!

And with the Labor Day Holiday, we discuss safely and responsibly ushering out summer!

It was fun. As always!

Have a listen!

