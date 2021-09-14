BONUS PODCAST: Cracker at Rams Head On Stage, A Conversation with David Lowery

Euro Trash Girl. Teen Angst. Low. Cracker has been churning out amazing songs since 1990 when David Lowery and Johnny Hickman decided to give it a run. And now they will be at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on September 18th for an all-ages matinee!

We hopped on the phone with Dr. Lowery (yes he is Ed.D, and teaches at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business) to talk about the cult following Cracker has amassed over 30 years. His teaching career, the state of the music industry, and of course what we can expect when they come to town.

This will be a show not to miss!

Have a listen!

