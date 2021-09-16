THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Clearing the Final Hurdles at Providence Point

| September 16, 2021, 10:32 AM


From Crystal Spring to The Village at Providence Point, the controversial independent living facility is finally in the home stretch.

After a long negotiation with a group opposed to the scope of the project, terms have been agreed upon. After several submissions to the City of Annapolis, all major changes and concerns have been addressed.

It is expected to take another year to break ground and another year beyond that until the first resident moves in. In the end, the project will have 216 apartments, 30 cottages, 32 health care suites and a variety of common spaces, dining venues, and fitness areas. They will re-forest any disturbed land (estimated to be 27 of 52.5 acres) with a 1 to 1 reforestation on-site, and the traffic impact will be minimal and mitigated.

Economically, construction will bring 200 full-time jobs, and once complete, another 200 jobs will be created with an approximate $1.7 million annual real-estate tax bill.

We hopped on the phone with Larry Bradshaw who is the recently-retired CEO of National Lutheran Communities & Services (the project developer) to discuss the revised project. Bradshaw has agreed to stay on the project beyond his retirement to see it through.

Refundable deposits are currently being accepted and more information is available on their website or in their soon to open sales center.

Have a listen!

