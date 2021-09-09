BONUS PODCAST: An Inside Look at Trump. The Comedy of Noel Casler at Rams Head On Stage

Noel Casler spent six seasons working directly with the Trump family on Celebrity Apprentice and more than 20 years in the entertainment industry working with the likes of Steven Stills, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Now, he has a hit podcast and is taking his show on the road and will be at Rams Head On Stage on September 16th.

If you are expecting to get the inside scoop on the Trump family, please note that he had a 24-page NDA preventing him from discussing it. Also, please note that “had” is past tense, and Noel has run out of effs to give. It will all be on the table on September 16th.

We get a taste of things to come in our conversation and this is one comedy show you will not want to miss!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB