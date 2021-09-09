THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: An Inside Look at Trump. The Comedy of Noel Casler at Rams Head On Stage

| September 09, 2021, 10:24 AM

Noel Casler spent six seasons working directly with the Trump family on Celebrity Apprentice and more than 20 years in the entertainment industry working with the likes of Steven Stills, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Now, he has a hit podcast and is taking his show on the road and will be at Rams Head On Stage on September 16th.

If you are expecting to get the inside scoop on the Trump family, please note that he had a 24-page NDA preventing him from discussing it. Also, please note that “had” is past tense, and Noel has run out of effs to give. It will all be on the table on September 16th.

We get a taste of things to come in our conversation and this is one comedy show you will not want to miss!

Have a listen!

