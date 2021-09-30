THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: Alan Hewitt & One Nation

| September 30, 2021, 09:00 AM

What happens when you put world-class musicians together, stir in rock, prog, jazz, and a whole lot of inspiration?

You get two-time Global Music Award Winner Alan Hewitt & One Nation … a fusion of great songs and great performances influenced by their predecessors Return to Forever, Weather Report, Yes, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, and Mahavishnu Orchestra.

Alan Hewitt keyboardist for The Moody Blues and multi-platinum composer/writer/producer along with guitarist Duffy King (John Lodge, Methods of Mayhem) drummer Bill Ashbaugh (Moody Blues, Pat Benatar, NSync), and bassist David C. Johnson (Neville Bros, Aaron Neville Quintet) are coming to the Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis for one show on Monday, October 4th.

We spoke with Alan to see what to expect as world-class meets Annapolis.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»