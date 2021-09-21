Bennet Schwartz Explains How to Use Twitter for Marketing Your Small Business

Twitter is a great social media tool for small businesses. It can be used to create awareness, engage customers, and promote products. In this article, Bennet Schwartz will discuss how to use Twitter for marketing your small business.

You need to have a Twitter account that reflects your brand image.

Your company logo should be on your Twitter account page. If you don’t already have a business logo, consider using the same colors of your website or packaging for an easy transition to social media.

You also need to create some good content that will engage people and explain why they would want to follow you on Twitter. Posting links is not enough nowadays. Your tweets should include more than just product information; keep users interested by posting funny memes, photos of employees having fun together at work, or anything else that makes it seem like your brand has personality!

People are more likely to retweet (RT) posts with pictures rather than text-only updates because pictures catch their attention better and make sharing what interests them with their followers easier.

Be sure to let your followers know when you have new products, sales, or promotions coming up so they can be the first in line to buy!

You should focus on building up followers who are interested in what you do.

You can do this by following other people on the site and tweeting about topics of interest. If you want to drive traffic back to your website or blog post, make sure every tweet includes an appropriate link.

You should always follow your followers back and interact with them regularly.

Make sure you include people interested in seeing what you have to say, but don’t go overboard by following random strangers or spammers.

Twitter is all about building relationships; make new friends!

It’s important to remember that Twitter isn’t just for announcing news (although some great hashtag campaigns like #SmallBizSat). You can use it as another way of engaging customers and getting feedback! People may not feel comfortable doing this at the cash register, so they will appreciate hearing from you via social media instead. It shows that their opinions matter to you even when they aren’t buying anything. If someone tweets something positive about your brand, thank them! If someone tweets something negative about you or a product, do not ignore it. Respond to the person by showing that their concerns are being heard and taken seriously.

Don’t be afraid of making mistakes on Twitter as long as you take action quickly when they happen.

You can always delete a tweet if you realize later that there was an error in what you wrote! Small business owners need to have fun with social media posts because consumers enjoy interacting this way too! Have some good laughs together online every once in a while.

Even though Twitter is still considered one of the major “big guys” alongside Facebook and Instagram, many people believe it will stay popular in the future. So, use it to your advantage!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS