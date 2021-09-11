Baysox Score Five in Tenth in Wild Win

Tied at three into the tenth at FNB Field, the Bowie Baysox (66-45) sent eight men to the plate and scored five runs to beat the Harrisburg Senators (41-71) and win their fifth game in a row.

Andrew Daschbach got the scoring started in the third with a solo home run, his seventh with Bowie. The Baysox scored a run in each of the next two innings, but Harrisburg would answer.

In the bottom of the sixth, KJ Harrison hit a two-run home run to bring Harrisburg within a run. Then in the eighth, with two outs, Harrison came to the plate again with a runner at second. He doubled off the wall in center to tie the game at three, where it would stay into extra innings.

Zach Watson took his place at second to begin the tenth as the inherited runner. With one out and the infield in, Johnny Rizer grounded to first and Watson broke home on contact. Aldrem Corredor threw home to begin a rundown. Harrisburg’s catcher Jackson Reetz threw to third baseman Jake Alu who dropped the ball as Watson was on his way back to third, and Watson turned back toward home. Alu picked up the ball and threw home where Corredor was covering, but Corredor dropped the ball as well as he placed the tag, and Watson scored to give Bowie the 4-3 lead. Rizer advanced all the way to third on the play.

Bowie would go on to score four more runs in the inning to pad their lead, with Toby Welk, Cadyn Grenier, Chris Hudgins, and Jordan Westburg recording hits in the frame. In the bottom of the tenth, Tyler Burch faced the minimum in relief to secure the Bowie win.

In his start, Drew Rom threw five scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Garrett Stallings earned the win in relief, throwing four innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

The win was Bowie’s fifth in a row, and their ninth consecutive win over Harrisburg on the season.

On Saturday in game six of the series, Bowie will send knuckleballer Mickey Jannis (0-2, 7.65 ERA) to the mound. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, September 14th to wrap up the regular season with a six-day, seven-game series against Altoona

