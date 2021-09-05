Somerset Overcomes Baysox in 4-1 Loss, Bowie Falls Half Game Out of Playoff Contention

A four-run, fifth-inning rally lifted Somerset over the Baysox 4-1 on Saturday night. The defeat sends the Baysox a half-game out of Championship Series positioning with 15 games to play.

Patriots infielder Oswaldo Cabrera’s three-run home run was the big swing of the bat. It came with two on and no outs in the top of the fifth inning. Somerset added a fourth run in the frame on a two-out Isiah Gilliam RBI-single.

The Baysox would then get on the board on a one-out, RBI-single from Terrin Vavra to get within 4-1. Bowie had runners at the corners and one down following that Vavra single but could not cut the lead further.

Drew Rom then came in and worked four scoreless innings while striking out four in relief. The outing kept the Baysox in the game but Bowie could not get any closer.

With the defeat, the Baysox will need a Sunday afternoon win in the series finale with Somerset to vault back into playoff contention. Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis will get the start in the series finale.

