Baysox Lose First Game in Championship Quest

Jordan Westburg lifted the Baysox with a solo home run to right-center to open the game but it would be Bowie’s lone highlight. Akron dominated the rest of the proceedings, defeating the Baysox in Game One of the Double-A Northeast League Championship Series, 5-1.

It was a phenomenal start for the Baysox. Westburg’s solo shot put Bowie up early but almost immediately following Akron starter Peyton Bettenfield settled in. Bettenfield starred in the start, striking out ten batters while allowing that one lone hit in a seven inning outing.

Akron would take the lead in the fouth inning. Jose Fermin led off the frame with a groundball single to right. The next batter up, Bryan Lavastida homered on a 2-2 pitch over the centerfield wall to lift Akron to the lead. Baysox starter Gray Fenter, who threw three flawless innings to open the game, was lifted with two on and two down in the fourth for Cameron Bishop. Bishop would get out of the jam.

In the seventh inning, Akron opened it up. Jonathan Engelmann hit a solo shot to deep left field to add to the Akron advantage at 3-1. And with two down, Akron put together a rally. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for George Valera. His single to right plated two before he was throw out at second to end the inning. The damage was done and Akron led 5-1.

The Baysox got two strong innings of relief from Ryan Conroy to finish the game. Bowie was held to just one hit in the contest. The Baysox will now send Grayson Rodriguez to the hill looking to even the Best of Five Series Wednesday, September 22nd at 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium.

Order your Playoff tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season has been presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports