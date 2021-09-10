Baysox Get Fourth Consecutive Win in Harrisburg with 5-3 Victory

The second pitch of the game was sent over the left-field wall by Baysox shortstop Jordan Westburg setting the tone in a 5-3 Bowie win. The Westburg blast would be the first of four Baysox home runs in the win. A victory that was Bowie’s fourth consecutive in Harrisburg.

The Baysox now head into Friday just a half-game in back of Somerset for Championship Series positioning with just 10 games remaining in the season for the Baysox.

In the opening frame, Westburg’s home run was followed by a solo shot two batters later from Zach Watson. The Baysox scored three runs in the inning to grab the early lead.

Grayson Rodriguez started but was lifted as planned after three perfect innings. Harrisburg rallied for three runs to tie the game in the fourth but the momentum was not with the Senators long.

Patrick Dorrian hit a soaring home run in the fifth inning to regain the lead. An inning later, Andrew Daschbach homered for the second time in as many nights and the Baysox led 5-3.

Logan Gillaspie, Tim Naughton, and Diogenes Almengo combined to preserve the lead. Gillaspie got his first Double-A win and Almengo a save in consecutive nights to make 12 on the year.

The Baysox now will send lefty Drew Rom to the hill looking for a fifth consecutive win Friday night, September 10th in Harrisburg. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. from FNB Field.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, September 14th to wrap up the regular season with a six-day, seven-game series against Altoona

Order your 2021 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports